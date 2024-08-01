Kalyan Jewellers Q1 Results: Revenue, Profit Meet Estimates

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. reported an over 26% rise in income in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, in line with estimates, aided by strong same-store sales growth.

The Thrissur-headquartered jeweller's revenue soared to Rs 5,535 crore in the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 4,376 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected it at Rs 5,558.13 crore.

The growth comes during a period when domestic gold prices scaled new highs on geopolitical factors, central bank buying and election volatility.