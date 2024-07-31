NDTV ProfitEarningsM&M Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates On Higher Raw Material Costs
M&M Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates On Higher Raw Material Costs

India's largest sports utility vehicle maker posted a bottom line of 2,612.63 crore during the three months ended June, a fall of 5.3% from the year-ago period.

31 Jul 2024, 01:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The logo of Mahindra &amp; Mahindra on the steering of an SUV. (Antony Hyson S/Unsplash)</p></div>
The logo of Mahindra & Mahindra on the steering of an SUV. (Antony Hyson S/Unsplash)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's net profit fell in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, missing market expectations, due to the increased cost of raw materials.

India's largest sports utility vehicle maker posted a bottom line of 2,612.63 crore during the three months ended June, a fall of 5.3% from the year-ago period, according to its exchange notification on Wednesday. That compares with Rs 2,818.9 crore that analyst tracked by Bloomberg had estimated.

M&M Q1 Results FY25: Key Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue up 11.2% to Rs 27,132.76 crore (Estimate: Rs 28,010.01 crore).

  • Ebitda up 15.9% to Rs 4,116.19 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,848.3 crore).

  • Margin expanded to 15.2% at 14.6% (Estimate: 13.70%).

  • Net profit down 5.3% at Rs 2,612.63 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,818.9 crore).

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

(This is a developing story).

