M&M Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates On Higher Raw Material Costs

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's net profit fell in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, missing market expectations, due to the increased cost of raw materials.

India's largest sports utility vehicle maker posted a bottom line of 2,612.63 crore during the three months ended June, a fall of 5.3% from the year-ago period, according to its exchange notification on Wednesday. That compares with Rs 2,818.9 crore that analyst tracked by Bloomberg had estimated.