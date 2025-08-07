Lincoln Pharma Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 17%

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a nearly 17% growth in net profit to Rs 27.70 crore for the April-June quarter as compared to Rs 23.69 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income rose by 7.3% to Rs 169.34 crore in the first quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 157.69 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.