HUL, Godrej Properties, TVS Motor Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and TVS Motor Co. will be in focus on Wednesday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.

A total of 73 companies are slated to release their second quarter earnings report on Oct. 23.

HUL, a Mumbai-based fast-moving consumer goods company, is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,693 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to report a top line of Rs 15,753 crore, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 3,728 crore, as well as an Ebitda margin of 23.7%, as per estimates.

Godrej Properties is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 831 crore and is expected to report an Ebitda margin at 10.1%, according to Bloomberg estimates. Its revenue from operations is expected to be Rs 1,024 crore, while its Ebitda is estimated as Rs 104 crore.

SBI Life Insurance is estimated to report a profit of Rs 730 crore, as per Bloomberg analysts. AU Small Finance Bank, a Jaipur-based tech-led small finance bank, is likely to clock a standalone profit of Rs 496 crore.

TVS Motor is estimated to report a profit of Rs 696 crore and a revenue of Rs 9,419 crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 1,117 crore and an Ebitda margin at 11.9%.

Pidilite Industries is expected to post a net profit of Rs 534 crore during its second quarter. Analysts expect its top line to be Rs 3,282 crore, Ebitda to be Rs 765 crore and Ebitda margin to be 23.3%.

United Spirits, a subsidiary of Diageo, is expected to post a net profit of Rs 316 crore and a top line of Rs 3,043 crore, as per Bloomberg analysts.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: