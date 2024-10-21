NDTV ProfitPoliticsHaryana Assembly: Newly Elected Members To Take Oath On Oct. 25
ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Assembly: Newly Elected Members To Take Oath On Oct. 25

The election of speaker and deputy speaker is also likely to be held after the MLAs of the 90-member Assembly take oath.

21 Oct 2024, 08:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kadian will be administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as acting speaker of Haryana.</p><p> (Image used for representation. PTI Photo)</p></div>
Kadian will be administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as acting speaker of Haryana.

(Image used for representation. PTI Photo)

The newly elected members of the Haryana assembly will be administered oath here on Oct. 25.

Senior Congress leader and party MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian (80) will be the pro-tem Speaker in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly and will administer the oath.

But before that Kadian will be administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as acting speaker.

"The Governor will administer oath/affirmation to the Acting Speaker on October 25 in Haryana Raj Bhavan," according to a government communication to Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat.

ALSO READ

PM Modi Congratulates Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini On Swearing-In
Opinion
PM Modi Congratulates Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini On Swearing-In
Read More

The election of speaker and deputy speaker is also likely to be held after the MLAs of the 90-member Assembly take oath.

In the Oct. 5 Haryana Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 8, the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term by winning 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats. The INLD won two seats and three were Independents were also elected.

Kadian, who is the senior-most legislator in the House, was also the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly from 2005 to 2009 when the Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power.

ALSO READ

Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana Chief Minister For Second Time
Opinion
Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana Chief Minister For Second Time
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT