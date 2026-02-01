Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Income Tax Slab News Live: Will FM Sitharaman Announce Further Tax Relief For India's Middle-Class?

Income Tax Slab News Live: Tax experts believe that there is little fiscal room this year for any big tax income tweaks after last year's tax regime overhaul.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Income Tax Slab News Live: Will FM Sitharaman Announce Further Tax Relief For India's Middle-Class?
17 minutes ago

Income Tax Slab News Live: The Bid Day is here! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil Union Budget 2026 today, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, amid broad expectations of higher capex allocation and equity tax relief for D-Street investors. This is FM Sitharaman's record ninth straight budget. India's middle-class eyes tax relief announcements after the government overhauled the regime in the previous Budget session.

India Inc expects incentives for MSMEs and startups, while taxpayers will look for updates for any new impact on their wallets. Middle-income earners will look for standard deductions to offset inflation and investors have demanded equity tax relief for long-term capital gains (LTCG).

Here, NDTV Profit cuts through the clutter, and take you through the importance of knowing various income tax slabs. Catch all live updates of Union Budget with NDTV Profit here!

Stay tuned for all live updates!

Feb 01, 2026 08:57 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Income Tax Slab News Live: Women Entrepreneurs Share Expectations From Budget

In Odisha, women entrepreneurs share their Budget expectations to ANI:

Jajpur's Maitri said "I expect that the essential commodities, a two-stove gas burner, for instance, are really essential for the middle class and lower income class. There is 18% GST on it. It should be lowered. There is very high air pollution these days. GST on air purifiers should be lowered and it should be made cheaper.''

''Just like every year, Income Tax slab should be redefined...Tax structure should be such that there is maximum reach to the tax-paying population. As a woman entrepreneur, I would want a little tax relief for women-led businesses and completely women-owned businesses so that more and more women enter businesses and create employment...'' she added.

Feb 01, 2026 08:49 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Income Tax Slab News Live: FM Sitharaman Arrives At Kartavya Bhawan Ahead Of Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives At Kartavya Bhawan

Feb 01, 2026 08:47 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Income Tax Slab News Live: FM Sitharaman Leaves From Residence For FinMin

WATCH: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from her residence for the Ministry of Finance, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27

 

 

Feb 01, 2026 08:36 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Income Tax Slab News Live: Indian Stock Market Open On Sunday

The stock market will remain open for trading on the day of Budget presentation, on Feb. 1. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have each issued circulars confirming that regular trading will take place on Budget day.

The exchanges stated that market timings will remain the same as on a normal trading day. According to the notices, the pre-open session will begin at 9 am and conclude at 9:08 am. Catch all live stock market updates with NDTV Profit here

Feb 01, 2026 08:32 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Income Tax Slab News Live: Catch Union Budget 2026 Live Updates With NDTV Profit

The finance minister is also expected to outline both short-term priorities and long-term goals in Part B of her Budget speech, highlighting the country's local strengths and global ambitions.

India's GDP is expected to grow 7.4% for the year ending March 31 with the help of government spending on infrastructure, and income and consumption tax cuts that boosted consumer spending. Catch all live updates for Union Budget 2026

Feb 01, 2026 08:09 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Income Tax Slab News Live: FM Sitharaman To Unveil Union Budget 2026

Income Tax Slab News Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil Modi 3.0 government's third straight budget on Feb. 1, 2026. India's middle-class and salaried employees are expecting more income tax cuts in India Budget 2026. D-Street investors are eyeing exemption on higher LTCG tax and STT.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Mumbai: Firing Outside 'Golmaal' Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence, Probe Underway

Mumbai: Firing Outside 'Golmaal' Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence, Probe Underway

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search