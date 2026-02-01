Income Tax Slab News Live: Will FM Sitharaman Announce Further Tax Relief For India's Middle-Class?

Income Tax Slab News Live: The Bid Day is here! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil Union Budget 2026 today, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, amid broad expectations of higher capex allocation and equity tax relief for D-Street investors. This is FM Sitharaman's record ninth straight budget. India's middle-class eyes tax relief announcements after the government overhauled the regime in the previous Budget session.

India Inc expects incentives for MSMEs and startups, while taxpayers will look for updates for any new impact on their wallets. Middle-income earners will look for standard deductions to offset inflation and investors have demanded equity tax relief for long-term capital gains (LTCG).

Here, NDTV Profit cuts through the clutter, and take you through the importance of knowing various income tax slabs. Catch all live updates of Union Budget with NDTV Profit here!

