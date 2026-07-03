UAN, KYC, Nomination: 3 EPFO Tasks Every Employee Should Complete

Salaried employees in India must regularly visit their EPFO accounts and keep them updated. EPFO or the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, handles the critical provident fund and pension corpus of the employees of the organised sector in India.

This government mandated scheme is designed to ensure that employees have access to pension and finances for their retirement years. But to ensure a smooth handling of the EPFO related processes and claims, employees must keep their accounts updated.

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The EPFO provides a digital system where members can manage key details online. Among the most important tasks are activating the Universal Account Number, completing KYC verification and updating nomination details. These steps help ensure smooth transactions, faster claim settlements and better account security.

By delaying these updates, employees can face issues during withdrawals or transfers. At present, the EPFO website is undergoing a critical maintenance phase, following which, it is expected that users will have access to a smoother interface and integrated services on the website.

Activating UAN On EPFO:

Activating your UAN (Universal Account Number) is needed to use EPFO services like checking PF balance, transferring funds, and making withdrawals online. This unique number is assigned to each EPFO subscriber, helping to consolidate their profile related information with a single login ID.

Visit the EPFO Member Portal. Click on “Activate UAN” option under Sign In

Enter UAN, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and registered mobile number

Click “Get Authorization PIN” to receive an OTP on your mobile phone

Enter the OTP to activate UAN

Change password as per your preference

Steps For KYC On EPFO:

Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal using your UAN, password, and captcha

Go to the “Manage” tab and click on the “KYC” option

Select documents like Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details

Click “Save” to submit the details, which will move to the pending KYC section

Your employer will verify and approve the details digitally

Nomination in EPFO:

This is a critical part of your EPFO account, as it ensures that beneficiaries for your Provident Fund (PF) and Pension (EPS) accounts can receive funds, pension, and insurance benefits in the event of your demise. Without nomination, your family may struggle with completing verification and delay in access to the funds.

Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal.

Go to the “Manage” tab and select the “E-Nomination” option

Update or verify your profile details like address and photo if asked

Declare family members or preferred nominee and enter their details

Set share percentage for each member and save the nomination

Complete e-Sign using Aadhaar OTP verification for successful registration

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Members are urged to complete these three critical EPFO account processes at the earliest. These simple steps can go a long way in ensuring that you get smooth access to your hard earned pensions and retirement corpus without any unnecessary hassle or paperwork.

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