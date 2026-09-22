Rs 1 Crore From SIP? Why The Number On Your Calculator May Not Be Your Final Corpus - Here's The Math

The Rs 1 crore mark has become a significant financial goal for many Indian investors looking to build wealth over the long term.

Consider a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP in a mutual fund. Feed the investment amount, time period and an expected return into an online calculator, and the projected corpus can quickly climb into crores. Such calculations can make the result look straightforward and predictable.

Real-world investing is far less certain.

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An SIP calculator can offer a useful snapshot of how regular investing and the power of compounding may build wealth over the years.

The number on the screen is still only a projection. It is calculated using a set of assumptions and should not be mistaken for a guaranteed corpus.

The actual amount you end up with can vary based on the returns generated by your investments, the length of time you stay invested, any increases you make to your SIP and the effect of inflation on your money's purchasing power.

So, when a calculator projects that your SIP could grow to Rs 1 crore, what is the calculation really telling you?

Let us take an example.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 10,000

Tenure: 21 years

Total investment: Rs 25.2 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 79.1 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.04 crore

The important point is that the calculator needs you to provide an expected rate of return.

That assumption can dramatically change the answer. The estimated corpus changes considerably depending on the assumed annual return.

Suppose we assume an interest rate of 8% per annum.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 10,000

Tenure: 26 years

Total investment: Rs 31.2 lakh

Expected rate of return: 8%

Estimated returns: Rs 68.85 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1 crore

SIP calculators rely on a simplified model, usually assuming monthly investments and a steady rate of compounding. Mutual funds do not work that way in the real world. Returns can fluctuate sharply from one period to another rather than arriving at a consistent annual rate.

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That gap between the calculator's assumptions and actual market performance can leave you with a corpus that falls short of the projected Rs 1 crore.

For instance, a calculation based on a 12% annual return will produce a very different outcome if the investment earns less than 12% over the full investment period.

Returns can also arrive in an uneven pattern. A fund might gain 18% in one year, lose 8% the next, move sideways for a period and then stage a recovery.

A calculator generally presents the journey as a smooth progression, while actual markets rarely move in such a straight line.

That does not mean SIP calculators have little value. Their role is to help investors map out possible outcomes and set long-term expectations, not to guarantee a particular amount.

There is another factor to consider even if the Rs 1 crore target is eventually reached: purchasing power. A crore received decades from now will not buy the same amount of goods and services that it does today.

At an average inflation rate of 6% a year, Rs 1 crore received 20 years from now would have purchasing power of only about Rs 32 lakh in today's terms.

The headline figure may be Rs 1 crore, but its real value could be considerably lower.

A 25-year-old investing with the intention of using the money at 45 faces a different financial challenge from someone targeting Rs 1 crore in today's purchasing power.

If the aim is to have the same spending power as Rs 1 crore today after two decades, the eventual nominal corpus would need to be substantially larger to account for inflation.

There can also be a gap between the corpus projected by a calculator and the amount ultimately available to spend. The calculation rests on assumptions about returns, investment duration and contributions, while actual outcomes can take a different path.

The real takeaway from SIP mathematics is not just the wealth-building potential of compounding. It is the importance of understanding the assumptions that produce the final figure.

An SIP calculator can help investors assess different scenarios and set realistic goals. Its highest projected number should be viewed as a possibility, not a promise.

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