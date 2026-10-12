Rs 1.5 Lakh iPhone Or Family Health Insurance? Here’s What Should Come First

Managing monthly expenses without compromising long-term financial goals requires a clear balance between essential spending, discretionary purchases and savings out of your disposable income. Financial experts recommend dividing income across needs, wants and savings to avoid impulsive spending and build financial security over time.

If your savings are taken care of, you may take more liberty with your expenses. This is not entirely a bad decision. However, if your tendency is to spend without saving, you can end up with a financial burden that only compounds your stress.

A family health insurance is a safety tool that protects your investments and savings. During unexpected emergencies, insurance can help you with managing finances. Without adequate coverage, a medical emergency may require a household to use its savings, sell investments or borrow money to pay hospital bills.

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What Happens When Lifestyle Spending Takes Priority?

Buying an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh may be manageable for someone with sufficient savings, stable income and adequate insurance coverage. However, financing the purchase through EMIs creates a recurring monthly obligation.

If the buyer has limited savings and no health insurance, the financial risk increases. An unexpected medical expense could coincide with ongoing EMI payments. This can put additional pressure on monthly cash flow.

iPhone or Health Insurance: What Takes Priority?

If you don't have health insurance or enough savings for emergencies, it's better to sort these out before spending Rs 1.5 lakh on an iPhone. Once your savings and insurance are in place, you can think about upgrading your phone based on what you can afford.

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