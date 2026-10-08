Retirement Planning: How To Use SWP Without Exhausting Your Corpus

A Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) can provide retirees with a regular income from mutual fund investments. In this method, your corpus stays invested and continues to grow. However, withdrawing too much too quickly can deplete your savings and leave you financially vulnerable later in retirement.

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That is why you need to plan SWP in a way that you are able to meet your needs, while also ensuring that your corpus can last. The key is to determine a sustainable withdrawal rate based on your corpus, expected returns, inflation, and retirement horizon.

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Instead of withdrawing a fixed amount without reviewing your finances, consider starting with a conservative withdrawal rate and adjusting it periodically.

For example: You have a corpus of Rs 50 lakh and the fund earns 10% annual returns and the inflation is at 6%. Here's How SWP can work:

If you start with Rs 20,000 withdrawal per month:

Investment: Rs 50,00,000

First SWP: Rs 20,000

Inflation: 6%

Last SWP: Rs 1,08,367.76

Duration: 30 years

Rate of Return: 10%

Total Withdrawal: Rs 1,89,73,965.36

Corpus Should Last For: 30 Years

The calculation shows that with a conservative withdrawal amount and 6% inflation, you can easily sustain your mutual fund corpus for 30 years.

Other factors to keep mind:

You need to be careful while withdrawing from mutual funds during market downturns. Real returns can vary significantly and a poor first 5 years could shorten your corpus's life a lot. That is why it is recommended to stay conservative with withdrawals in early years.

Diversification is equally important for your portfolio. You cannot be entirely dependent on equity mutual funds for your retirement as its returns are never guaranteed. That is why you need to ensure that your investments are spread across other assets such as gold and debt instruments, pension funds as well.

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Moreover, you need to account for capital gain tax, as that can impact the amount you actually receive and affect how long the corpus lasts.

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