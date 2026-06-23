Paying The Minimum Due On Your Credit Card? Here's What's Actually Happening To Your Debt

Many credit card users have faced this dilemma: when the monthly bill arrives and finances are stretched, the minimum due is the easiest option. For instance, if the total outstanding balance is Rs 50,000 and the minimum payment is Rs 2,500, paying the smaller amount may seem like a practical solution.

But most of them are unaware that regularly paying only the minimum due can have costly consequences. While it keeps your account in good standing, it traps the remaining balance in a cycle of high-interest accumulation. This ultimately extends your repayment period significantly.

What is the minimum due on a credit card?

The minimum due is the least amount a cardholder must pay by the due date to keep the account in good standing and avoid penalties. Typically, it ranges between 5% and 10% of the total outstanding balance, depending on the credit card issuer's policy.

While making this payment prevents late fees and protects the cardholder from being marked as a defaulter, it does not eliminate the remaining balance. Instead, the unpaid amount continues to attract interest, often at relatively high rates.

By just paying the minimum amount due, the credit card payment converts into a loan. The longer the balance remains unpaid, the more interest accumulates, which tends to be an expensive form of financing.

The charge most people don't notice

Many cardholders underestimate the impact of their card's Annual Percentage Rate (APR), focusing instead on rewards, cashback offers and airport lounge access. But once the full outstanding amount is not cleared, interest charges begin piling up on the unpaid balance.

The situation can worsen if new purchases are added to the card while older dues remain unpaid. In such cases, borrowers may find that despite making monthly payments, their outstanding balance declines very slowly because interest continues to accrue.

Certain credit card transactions can prove even more expensive. Cash withdrawals, for example, usually attract interest from the day of withdrawal itself and may also carry additional fees. Similarly, promotional low-interest or zero-interest offers often revert to standard rates after a limited period.

How to manage the minimum due amount?

Paying more than the minimum amount whenever possible: Every additional rupee paid towards the outstanding balance reduces the overall interest burden and helps restore available credit limits.

Be the master of your choices: Cardholders must also monitor spending habits carefully and avoid impulsive purchases. Since credit card bills reflect accumulated spending, disciplined usage remains one of the most effective ways to prevent debt from escalating.

The easiest way to avoid the problem

Keep the minimum payment amount as a safety net. The most effective strategy is to pay the full statement balance within the interest-free period. Doing so generally eliminates interest charges on purchases altogether, prevents debt accumulation and boosts your credit score.

In case you are left with no option but to pay only the Credit Card minimum payment, reducing spending in subsequent months can help prevent the outstanding balance from growing further and enable faster repayment.

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