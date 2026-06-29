Top Five Reasons Health Insurance Claims Are Rejected: All That Policyholder Should Know

Health insurance is often purchased with a simple expectation: that it will provide seamless financial support during a medical emergency. While most claims are settled smoothly, there are instances where claims get delayed or even rejected. Facing delays, repeated documentation requests, or a rejected claim can be frustrating when you're already dealing with a medical emergency.

It is true that a health insurance is a step towards financial stability, and the cover will help you against most medical hiccups. However, it is not always easy for customers to understand the fine print, which includes timelines and proper documentation. Although claim rejections usually do not happen arbitrarily, they often arise from gaps in disclosure, lack of proper understanding of policy terms, or procedural lapses. All these situations can often be avoided with greater awareness.

Let us discuss the five common reasons, understanding of which can help customers avoid any unpleasant claims experience.

Non-disclosure or Misrepresentation of Information

One of the most frequent reasons for claim rejection is incomplete or inaccurate disclosure at the time of buying the policy. This includes omitting pre-existing conditions, lifestyle diseases, or previous medical treatments. Many policyholders underestimate the importance of full disclosure, assuming minor details won't matter.

In many cases, non-disclosure is not deliberate. Policyholders often rely on agents or intermediaries to complete the proposal form, and important medical information may get omitted because the person filling the form is not fully aware of the proposer's health history. To avoid such situations, proposers should personally fill in, or at least carefully verify, all important health-related details before the proposal form is submitted. This simple step can prevent disappointment at the time of making a claim.

Policyholders should provide complete and honest information, even if it may seem irrelevant at the time. This ensures that coverage is valid when it is needed the most. Any less-than-honest disclosure is doing injustice to yourself and creating an avoidable hassle for a time when you would need the policy the most.

Claims Within the Waiting Period

Health insurance policies typically come with waiting periods for certain conditions. This may include pre-existing diseases, specific treatments, or maternity-related expenses. If a claim is made during this period, it is likely to be rejected.

Many policyholders are unaware of these timelines or assume that all conditions are covered from day one. It is important to carefully read the policy document and understand the waiting periods applicable. Planning in time and maintaining continuity in coverage can help reduce such situations.

Choosing a Policy Based Only on Lower Premium

Some health insurance policies may appear attractive because they are available at a lower premium. However, such policies may include waiting periods, co-pay clauses, sub-limits or other conditions that may affect the claims experience later.

Rather than choosing a policy based only on cost, policyholders should carefully evaluate the product features. Understanding the coverage, waiting periods, co-pay requirements, sub-limits and exclusions before purchasing a policy can help avoid unpleasant surprises when a claim arises. A policy that best suits one's healthcare needs is often a better choice than one that simply costs less.

Lack of Proper Documentation

Submitting incomplete or incorrect documentation is another common cause of claim rejection or delay. This includes missing hospital bills, prescriptions, discharge summaries, or diagnostic reports. In reimbursement claims especially, documentation plays a critical role in verifying the authenticity and necessity of treatment.

Policyholders should maintain all medical records carefully and ensure that they are submitted in the required format. Hospitals and healthcare providers also play an important role in issuing accurate and detailed documents. It is equally important that documents are complete and accurate at the time of the first submission itself. Corrections, overwriting, or withdrawal and resubmission of documents may create avoidable suspicion and delay the claims process. Taking the time to verify paperwork can significantly improve the chances of a smooth claim process.

Delay in Intimation or Filing of Claim

Most insurers require timely intimation of hospitalisation or treatment. Delays in notifying the insurer or submitting claims beyond the stipulated period can lead to rejection.

This is particularly relevant in reimbursement claims, where policyholders may not inform the insurer in advance. Understanding the timelines specified in the policy and adhering to them is crucial. Even in emergencies, care should be taken to inform the insurer at the earliest possible opportunity to help in smoother processing.

Building Awareness for Better Outcomes

Many claim-related issues arise not because of intent, but due to gaps in awareness and understanding of policy terms. Reading the policy document carefully, asking questions before purchase, making complete disclosures, maintaining proper documentation and adhering to claim timelines can significantly improve the claims experience.

At the same time, policyholders should remember that health insurers operate within a well-regulated framework and cannot reject claims without a justified reason. If a claim is believed to have been unfairly denied, established grievance redressal mechanisms, including the Insurance Ombudsman and consumer forums, are available to ensure a fair resolution.

A well-informed policyholder is the strongest safeguard against claim-related challenges. Greater awareness, timely compliance, and informed decision-making can go a long way in strengthening policyholders' faith and trust in the health insurance system.

The article has been authored by S Prakash, chief executive officer, health insurance ecosystem and strategic partnerships at General Insurance Council.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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