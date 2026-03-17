Can Your SIPs, EPF Really Make You A Rs 5-Crore Investor?

A retirement nest egg of Rs 5 crore is increasingly seen as a benchmark for financial security among Indian savers.

The goal of Rs 5 crore may sound ambitious, but in reality, it reflects the economic environment many Indians face today. Inflation steadily erodes purchasing power, while healthcare costs and longer life expectancy mean retirement savings must last for 25-30 years or more.

The real debate now centres on whether common investment vehicles, such as the systematic investment plans and the Employees' Provident Fund can realistically help individuals reach that milestone.

For a middle-class household, relying only on traditional savings may not be enough. This is where disciplined investing through SIPs in mutual funds and mandatory retirement savings like EPF can work together to create substantial wealth.

An SIP allows you to invest a fixed amount regularly in mutual funds, typically every month. SIPs benefit from two powerful wealth-building principles: compounding and rupee-cost averaging.

While SIPs drive equity-based growth, EPF provides stability and guaranteed savings.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation manages EPF contributions from salaried employees and employers. Both typically contribute 12% of the basic salary and dearness allowance.

Investing In EPF

Monthly investment: Rs 12,000

Tenure: 30 years

Rate of return: 8.25% per annum

Total investment: Rs 43.2 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 1.42 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.85 crore

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs

Monthly investment: Rs 12,000

Tenure: 30 years

Total investment: Rs 43.2 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 3.27 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 3.7 crore

Thus, with a long time span for investing, you can comfortably reach and even exceed the target of Rs 5 crore.

Starting in your 20s dramatically increases the power of compounding. Delaying investments by even five years can significantly reduce the final corpus.

As your salary grows, increasing SIP contributions annually, sometimes called a step-up SIP, can accelerate wealth creation.

Building a Rs 5 crore corpus does not necessarily require extraordinary investment skills. What it requires is discipline, patience and consistency. A steady SIP combined with the mandatory savings of EPF creates a balanced approach. Over two or three decades, this combination can transform modest monthly investments into a substantial retirement corpus.

ALSO READ: Is Rs 1 Crore Still Enough to Retire? Here's How Long It Lasts Depending On Where You Invest

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.