ITR Filing 2026-27: Key Deadlines Salaried, Business And Audit Taxpayers Must Know

The deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITRs) for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 is approaching, and taxpayers are advised to keep track of the deadlines applicable to their category.

The Income Tax Department has prescribed separate due dates for salaried individuals, business owners, professionals, audited taxpayers and entities.

ALSO READ: Job Switch And ITR Filing: Top Tax Issues That Frequently Catch Employees Off Guard

Here Are The Key ITR Dates For 2026-27

July 31, 2026: ITR-1 and ITR-2 filers

Individuals earning salary income, pension income, income from one house property and capital gains generally file ITR-1 or ITR-2. For these taxpayers, the due date to file returns for FY 2025-26 is July 31, 2026.

https://cleartax.in/s/due-date-tax-filing

August 31, 2026: ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Non-audit cases)

Business owners, freelancers and professionals who are not required to undergo a tax audit can file ITR-3 or ITR-4 by Aug. 31, 2026.

October 31, 2026: ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Audit cases)

Taxpayers whose businesses or professions are subject to a tax audit under the Income Tax Act must file their returns by Oct. 31, 2026.

November 30, 2026: Transfer pricing cases

Businesses involved in international transactions or specified domestic transactions that require a transfer pricing report under Section 92E have until November 30, 2026, to file their returns.

December 31, 2026: Belated return

Taxpayers who miss their original ITR filing deadline can still submit a belated return by Dec.31, 2026.

March 31, 2027: Revised return

If a taxpayer discovers an error, omission or incorrect information in an already filed return, they can submit a revised return by March 31, 2027.

March 31, 2031: Updated return (ITR-U)

Taxpayers who failed to file their return or later realise that certain income was not disclosed can file an Updated Return (ITR-U). For FY 2025-26, the deadline for filing ITR-U is March 31, 2031, which is four years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

Can you file ITR after the due date?

Taxpayers who miss the original ITR filing deadline can still submit their returns, but they may have to pay a late filing fee and interest on any outstanding tax amount.

ALSO READ: IT Employee Challenges Rs 51.2 Lakh Tax Penalty Over Form 16 Claim; Tribunal Rules In His Favour—Case Explained

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.