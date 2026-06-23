How Big A Home Loan Can You Actually Afford On A Rs 1 Lakh A Month Salary?

Buying a home is a major financial milestone, and for many salaried individuals, a home loan is often the key to making that dream a reality. If you earn Rs 1 lakh per month, you may be wondering how much loan you can qualify for and whether your income is sufficient to purchase the home you want.

The amount of home loan a borrower can get depends on several factors such as income, existing financial obligations, credit score, age and loan tenure. Here's a closer look at how lenders calculate eligibility and how much you may be able to borrow.

How Much Home Loan Can You Get On A Rs 1 Lakh Salary?

One of the key factors lenders use is the fixed-obligation-to-income ratio (FOIR), the financial metric used to assess an individual's ability to repay a loan. In many cases, lenders prefer that total EMI obligations do not exceed around 50% of the borrower's monthly income.

For someone earning Rs 1 lakh per month, this translates to an EMI budget of roughly Rs 50,000. Based on typical interest rates of 8-9% and a repayment tenure of 20 to 30 years, such a borrower may qualify for a home loan of around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh. However, the final loan amount will vary depending on factors such as the interest rate offered and the repayment tenure chosen.

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EMI Calculation

To understand how the loan amount affects monthly repayments, consider the following examples based on an interest rate of 9% and a repayment tenure of 30 years:

Loan amount: Rs 50,00,000

Monthly EMI: Rs 40,231

Loan amount: Rs 55 lakh

Monthly EMI: Rs 44,254

Loan amount: Rs 60 lakh

Monthly EMI: Rs 48,277

These calculations indicate that a borrower with a monthly income of Rs 1 lakh may be able to comfortably manage a home loan in the range of Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, depending on their financial profile and the lender's eligibility criteria.

How To Check Your Home Loan Eligibility

Borrowers can use a home loan eligibility calculator to get an estimate of the loan amount they may qualify for. These calculators typically consider factors such as income and repayment tenure to provide an estimate of borrowing capacity. Using an eligibility calculator can help borrowers plan their finances and understand how much they may be able to borrow before applying for a loan.

Eligibility Criteria For A Home Loan

While eligibility requirements vary across lenders, some common conditions include:

· Applicant must be an Indian citizen

· Salaried applicants are generally eligible between 23 and 67 years of age

· Self-employed applicants are generally eligible between 23 and 70 years of age

· A good credit score is preferred

· Salaried, professional and self-employed individuals can apply

A monthly income of Rs 1 lakh can make it possible to qualify for a home loan of around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, depending on factors such as tenure, credit score and existing financial obligations. Before applying, borrowers should evaluate their repayment capacity carefully and use eligibility or EMI calculators to understand how the loan will fit into their financial plans.

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