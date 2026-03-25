How A Rs 20 Lakh Loan Against Mutual Funds Became Rs 3 Crore In 15 Years

When it comes to personal finance, people often get to hear stories of extraordinary success that usually begin with decisions that appear reckless at first glance. Recently, one such unusual investment strategy gained significant attention on social media, where a man dared to take a calculated risk by borrowing Rs 20 lakh against his mutual fund investments to purchase a shop, despite being advised to leave his portfolio untouched.

Initially, the move appeared ill-fated, since the shop rent barely covered expenses, while monthly loan repayments left him with a deficit. However, the key financial misstep gradually transformed into a masterstroke. In a period of 15 years, he completely repaid the loan, the shop appreciated in value, and his mutual fund investments compounded, resulting in the corpus worth Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore.

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How This Happened?

In a post on X, a person named Parth Rastogi shared that his uncle had investments worth Rs 50 lakhs in mututal funds, while everybody advised him not to touch it.

"My uncle has Rs 50 Lakhs in mutual funds. Everyone said: 'Don't touch it'," he wrote.

However, his uncle went ahead and took a loan of Rs 20 lakh against his mutual funds for purchasing a small shop.

Initially, the decision appeared wrong as the numbers were worrying. The shop was giving a monthly rent of Rs 16,000, but its EMI was Rs 23,000. This means that he faced a loss of Rs 7,000 per month.

"He took a loan of Rs 20 lakhs against MF & bought a small shop. Rent: Rs 16K. EMI: Rs 23K. Loss: Rs 7K/month. Felt like a mistake," Rastogi wrote.

However, what happened after 15 years told a completely different story.

His investment in mutual funds had grown to around Rs 2.5-3 crore and the shop's value had risen to Rs 50-60 lakh.

Further, the loan amount was completely repaid, leaving him financially stronger.

Those who questioned his initiual decision were later impressed and asked, “Bhai kaise kiya?”

My uncle has ₹50 Lakhs in mutual funds.



Everyone said: “Don't touch it.”



He took a loan of ₹20 lakhs against MF & bought a small shop.



• Rent: ₹16K⁰• EMI: ₹23K⁰• Loss: ₹7K/month



Felt like a mistake.



15 years later…Show more — Parth Rastogi (@theparthrastogi) March 23, 2026

The X post soon went viral on the social media platform garnering more than 6.21 lakh views. In the comments section, several people expressed their views on the matter.

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One person wrote, "Short-term loss often hides long-term wealth creation. Loans against MFs can hurt monthly, but asset growth compounds over years."

Another added, "He got lucky. Don't leverage!"

A third person wrote, "Shop EMI is Rs 23K but 15 years of compound growth on Rs 50L MF says otherwise. Real loss = opportunity cost, not monthly cash flow."

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