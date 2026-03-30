Govt Clarifies EPFO Pension Rules: No Change In Rs 15,000 Salary Ceiling

The government, on Monday clarified in the Parliament that there is no proposal right now to calculate Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) pension on an employee's actual basic salary above the existing Rs 15,000 wage ceiling. In simple terms, the pension formula has not been changed to give all EPFO subscribers a pension based on their full salary.

The response came from Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to a written question by MP Giridhari Yadav in the Lok Sabha on March 30.

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Why The Rs 15,000 Ceiling Matters?

Under EPFO rules, the pension part of the system is linked to a salary cap. EPFO's FAQ says pension under EPS is restricted to employees with Rs 15,000 or less monthly wage, although some higher-paid employees can join under special options already allowed in the scheme. The government has also said the pension fund receives employer contribution at 8.33% of wages and central government budget support at 1.16% of wages up to Rs 15,000 per month. That ceiling is one of the main reasons pension is not fully linked to higher salaries.

How EPS Pension Is Calculated?

EPS is a Defined Contribution–Defined Benefit social security scheme. That sounds technical, but the idea is simple: money goes into a common pension fund during a worker's service, and pension is paid from that fund later. EPFO says the monthly pension is calculated using this formula: Pension = (Pensionable Salary × Pensionable Service) / 70. In everyday language, “pensionable salary” means the salary figure used for pension calculation, and “pensionable service” means the number of years a person has contributed to the scheme.

What Workers And Pensioners Have Been Asking For?

For years, employee groups and pensioners have demanded a higher pension and a change in the salary cap, saying retirement income should reflect real earnings. They also want the minimum EPS pension, currently Rs 1,000 a month, to be increased.

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What This Means For You?

For salaried workers, the takeaway is straightforward: the EPFO pension system continues to work within the existing ceiling framework. If you are already part of EPS, your pension will still be worked out under the current rules unless the government changes the law or the scheme in the future.

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