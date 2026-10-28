Festive Credit Card Spending: Top 5 Banks With Attractive Reward/Cashback Offers

Festival shopping mostly involves making large purchases, whether it is replacing one's existing appliance or booking a family vacation. While festive offers do provide discounts, having the right credit card can help people save even more money. Many banks are giving discounts on well-known brands and e-commerce portals in this festive season.



Below is the list of five banks that have been selected from various offers listed by BankBazaar from banks' and credit card issuers' websites as of October 24, 2026.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: Save on Holiday Bookings



Thinking of a vacation? Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering you discounts up to Rs 20,000 at MakeMyTrip by using certain credit cards. For families going for a vacation, this is great news indeed!



SBI Card: Attractive Deals on Electronics



Planning to purchase a new television or fridge? SBI Card provides you with discounts of up to Rs 16,000 at Bajaj Electronics. SBI Card also gives you an instant 10% discount on Amazon EMI purchases, up to Rs 49,250 per card.

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HDFC Bank: Discounts at Vijay Sales



HDFC Bank provides a discount of up to Rs 15,000 at Vijay Sales under its EASYEMI scheme. It might come in handy for buyers who wish to buy costly electronics using EMI.



ICICI Bank: More Savings on Amazon and Reliance Digital



ICICI Bank offers a discount of up to Rs 12,500 on purchases from Reliance Digital by using eligible EMI purchases using credit cards. Similarly, shoppers on Amazon have a discount of 10%, up to Rs 11,250.



Axis Bank: Extra Savings on Amazon



Axis Bank offers up to Rs 1,250 discount on non-EMI payments made on Amazon, and Rs 1,750 on eligible EMI payments. Even though these discounts may not be much, they can surely help you with your festive shopping.



Shop Smart This Festive Season



Before swiping your card, check the minimum purchase amount, eligible card types and offer validity. EMI discounts may also come with additional charges. The best festive deal is one that saves you money without encouraging unnecessary spending.

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