Every Small Bonus Counts: A Rs 5,000/Month Step-Up SIP Can Grow Into THIS Over 5, 10, And 20 Years

Many of us receive small bonuses, salary hikes, or annual increments. It's tempting to spend that extra money on the latest gadget or dining out. But what if you could put even a modest portion of it to work for your future?

A step-up SIP (also known as a top-up SIP) lets you do exactly that: start with a manageable amount like Rs 5,000 per month and automatically increase your contribution every year. This simple strategy aligns perfectly with rising income and inflation, harnessing the true power of compounding.

A regular SIP involves investing a fixed amount every month. A step-up SIP takes it further by automatically increasing your monthly investment by a fixed percentage (or amount) each year. For example:

Year 1: Rs 5,000 per month

Year 2: Rs 5,500 per month (10% increase)

Year 3: Rs 6,050 per month

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This gradual increase feels less burdensome because it often matches salary growth, while significantly boosting your wealth creation over time.

Below, we have done calculations to show how much more you can earn from a step-up SIP over a five-year span, compared to a conventional one.

Investing In SIP:

Monthly investment: Rs 5,000

Tenure: 5 years

Total investment: Rs 3 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 1.06 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 4.06 lakh

Investing In Step-Up SIP:

Initial monthly investment: Rs 5,000

Annual step-up: 10%

Tenure: 5 years

Total investment: Rs 3.66 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 1.26 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 4.92 lakh

As you can see, at 12% returns and an annual step-up rate of 10%, you will get almost Rs 90,000 more in maturity corpus from a step-up SIP.

Below we have created a table showing how the investments pan out over 5-, 10-, and 20-year durations, if they generate 12% per annum.

To conclude, you do not need a large starting capital to build meaningful wealth. What matters more is a structured approach and the discipline to increase contributions over time.

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