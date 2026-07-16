EPFO Starts Crediting 8.25% Interest: Here's How To Check If Your PF Balance Has Been Updated

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members are expected to receive annual interest for financial year 2025-26, as the retirement fund body starts crediting interest at the approved rate of 8.25%.

The interest which has already started reflecting on members' accounts from July 15 marks the first major step after the EPFO migrated its entire database to a centralised digital platform. Earlier this month, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the EPFO would process interest payments amounting to Rs 1.44 lakh for about 34 crore member accounts.

How to Check if Your EPF Interest Has Been Credited?

There are several ways through which members can verify whether the annual interest for FY 2025-26 has been credited. Some of these ways are the following:

EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal and Passbook Lite on EPFO Member Passbook Portal

Members can log in to the EPFO Member Passbook portal using their 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and captcha.

After OTP verification through an Aadhaar-linked mobile number, they can access Passbook Lite to view recent contributions and withdrawals, as well as the updated account balance.

UMANG App

Download the UMANG app and log in to your account. Link your UAN to access EPFO services.

Once linked, you can easily view your PF balance, track contributions, and raise claims via the app.

SMS Service

UAN-activated members can check their latest PF contribution and balance by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from their UAN-registered mobile number.

Send a message in this format: ‘EPFOHO UAN', and remember to include your UAN number in the text.

Will You Lose EPF Interest If Credit Is Delayed?

No. As per Paragraph 60 of the EPF Scheme, 1952, interest is calculated on the monthly running balance and remains payable irrespective of when the credit entry appears in the account. The EPFO has clarified previously that members do not suffer any loss due to delay in interest credit.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.