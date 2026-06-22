Debt Snowball vs Debt Avalanche: Which Method Clears Debt Faster?

Debt management often becomes a source of stress when several repayments are due at the same time. Monthly EMIs, credit card balances, education loans and consumer durable financing can collectively strain personal finances. A well-planned repayment strategy can help borrowers clear their liabilities more efficiently and strengthen their financial health.

Among the most popular debt repayment strategies are the debt snowball and debt avalanche methods. Both approaches help borrowers systematically eliminate debt, but they differ in their priorities and outcomes.

So, which method helps you become debt-free faster? Here's a detailed comparison.

Understanding Debt Snowball Method

The debt snowball method focuses on paying off the smallest debt first, regardless of its interest rate.

Under this strategy, you continue making minimum payments on all your debts while directing any extra funds towards the loan with the lowest outstanding balance. Once that debt is cleared, the amount previously used for its repayment is added to the next-smallest debt, creating a "snowball" effect.

One of the key strengths of this approach is that it delivers early successes, allowing borrowers to see tangible results in a relatively short period. These small victories can boost confidence and encourage continued repayment discipline.

By making the process appear more manageable, it is often favoured by individuals who find it difficult to stay focused on long-term financial objectives. However, the strategy may lead to higher interest payments over time, as it does not necessarily target the most expensive debt first.

As a result, borrowers could remain in debt for longer than they would under alternative repayment methods.

Understanding Debt Avalanche Method

Rather than prioritising the size of a debt, the debt avalanche method ranks liabilities according to their interest rates. Borrowers continue servicing all loans with minimum payments, while additional funds are used to aggressively pay down the debt generating the highest interest. The cycle is then repeated until all obligations are cleared.

The strategy is favoured by many financial planners because it prioritises long-term savings. By focusing on debts with the highest interest rates, borrowers can reduce their overall borrowing costs and, in many cases, pay off their obligations in a shorter timeframe.

Yet, the method is not without challenges. Progress can appear limited during the initial stages, particularly when tackling a large high-interest balance, which may leave some borrowers feeling frustrated or less committed to their repayment goals.

The right repayment strategy ultimately depends on a borrower's mindset and financial circumstances. The debt avalanche method is generally better suited to individuals who are disciplined, focused on minimising costs and willing to prioritise long-term savings over immediate gratification.

By contrast, the debt snowball approach may be more effective for those who draw motivation from quick progress, particularly when dealing with several smaller debts that can be cleared rapidly to simplify their financial commitments.

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