DA Hike: How Much More Will Employees At Different Pay Levels Earn?

Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the next Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. The July DA hike announcement is yet to be made and with the festive period underway, many are hoping that it may be confirmed before Diwali.

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There are expectations of a 3% DA increase from existing 60% to 63%. DA is essentially a cost-of-living adjustment that is calculated on the basic pay of the government employees. It helps them fight inflation and handle the rising cost of living.

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The government has yet to officially announce the revision, leaving employees waiting for clarity on higher monthly salaries and arrears. If approved, the increase would mean additional earnings across pay levels.

How DA Impacts Higher Basic Pay

With DA hike, employees on a higher basic pay will receive a larger monthly benefit in rupee terms. Here is how the expected DA hike could affect employees at different basic pay levels.

In the ongoing 7th Pay Commission, the pay matrix consists of 18 levels, each with a defined range of basic pay. At Level 1, basic pay starts at Rs 18,000 and can rise to Rs 56,900 through annual increments. At Level 2, it ranges from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200. At Level 7, basic pay starts at Rs 44,900, while Level 15 starts at Rs 1,82,200.

This means that with the anticipated 3% DA hike, employees with higher basic pay will receive more money in rupee terms. However, this does not mean they will receive a higher percentage increase, as the DA hike applies uniformly

Example:

Level 1 employee

Basic Pay: Rs 18,000

Current DA rate: 60%

Current DA: Rs 18,000 × 60% = Rs 10,800

Expected DA rate: 63%

Revised DA: Rs 18,000 × 63% = Rs 11,340

Additional monthly DA: Rs 540

Level 7 employee

Basic Pay: Rs 44,900

Current DA rate: 60%

Current DA: Rs 44,900 × 60% = Rs 26,940

Expected DA rate: 63%

Revised DA: Rs 44,900 × 63% = Rs 28,287

Additional monthly DA: Rs 1,347

If the expected 3-percentage-point DA hike is approved, the Level 7 employee would receive Rs 807 more per month than the Level 1 employee in additional DA. To be clear, this is only an illustration as no confirmation has been provided by the government.

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A revision effective from July 1 would also bring arrears. This means that employees will receive dues for the eligible past months.

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