8th Pay Commission: Will Your Gratuity Increase? Here's What We Know So Far

With the 8th Pay Commission on the horizon, employee unions and pensioners' groups have stepped up demands for a major overhaul of gratuity provisions. Among the proposals being put forward are a substantial increase in the gratuity cap, changes to the formula used for calculating payouts, and stronger financial support for families in the event of an employee's death.

Here is a closer look at the key recommendations, how they compare with existing rules, and the potential gains for retirees and their dependents.

How Gratuity Works

Government employees become eligible for gratuity upon retirement after completing at least five years of qualifying service. In the event of an employee's death while still in service, gratuity is paid to the family according to prescribed norms.

The benefit is calculated at one-fourth of the employee's Basic Pay and Dearness Allowance (DA) for every completed six-month period of qualifying service. The payout cannot exceed 16.5 times the employee's emoluments, and is capped at Rs 25 lakh.

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IRTSA's Demand

The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) has proposed a significant enhancement to gratuity benefits, calling for the maximum payout limit to be doubled from the current level to Rs 50 lakh.

The association has also recommended a revised formula under which gratuity would be calculated at one-third of an employee's Basic Pay and Dearness Allowance (DA) for every completed six-month period of qualifying service.

"Retirement gratuity should be calculated @ 1/3rd of a month's BP + DA drawn on the date of retirement for each completed six-month period of qualifying service. The retirement gratuity payable for qualifying service of 33 years or more should be 32 times of BP + DA, subject to a maximum of Rs 50 lakhs," it said in its memorandum.

According to the IRTSA, death gratuity benefits should be determined by the employee's total qualifying service, with the overall payout capped at Rs 50 lakh. The association has suggested a graded system, starting at four times the basic pay for service of less than one year and increasing to 12 times the basic pay for service between one and five years.

Employees with five to 11 years of service would attract a benefit of 24 times basic pay, while those with 11 to 20 years would qualify for 30 times basic pay. Beyond 20 years of service, the gratuity would be based on half the employee's emoluments for each completed six-month period, up to a maximum of 50 times the emoluments.

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NC-JCM Staff Side's Demand

The Staff Side of the NC-JCM has recommended sweeping changes to gratuity provisions, including raising the maximum payout to Rs 75 lakh. It has additionally argued for a new calculation formula that factors in 25 working days per month instead of the existing 30-day benchmark.

According to the NC-JCM Staff Side, the existing method of calculating gratuity places government employees at a relative disadvantage. It has therefore proposed adopting a 25 effective working-day formula, in line with the framework available to employees governed by the Payment of Gratuity Act.

The Staff Side has also called for the abolition of the existing cap that limits gratuity to 16.5 times an employee's emoluments, arguing that the restriction unfairly curtails benefits for those who have put in more than 33 years of service.

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