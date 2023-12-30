Nifty In Technical Charts: Welcoming 2024

It is interesting to note that the sentiment index is still positive, with a labelling of 'Hopeful' for the current trend--which means that the sentiment measure here is still positive and looking for gains. This will make for another buy-dip opportunity ahead. The daily RSI had reached 85 levels in mid-Dec and hence divergences here would be a normal occurrence. The weekly RSI, too, is at 75 levels but no divergence yet.

That now brings me to my expectations and projections for what could lie ahead for 2024.

Let’s first deal with the most important even for 2024--the Lok Sabha election, usually around early May. Typically, one would be expecting some volatility or hesitation to creep in during that time. But I feel that the state election results of last month settled that issue--by removing the big fear that the BJP may suffer reversals. I feel the market has now got into a mindset that reversals may be there in pockets but not the kind feared earlier to the recent state elections. So, while I am not ruling out some hesitation around the poll, I am providing for only a small dip over there, which will form a higher bottom to earlier ones of the year. I expect market shall recover from any declines that the elections may throw up.

With that out of the way, let’s deal with the rest of the year. First up, I expect that the end of the year will be far higher than the index high at the start of the year. So, the bull market of 2023 is all set to continue into 2024. Even if there is a dip around the election or thereafter, the market is likely to form a higher bottom and head to higher highs by end of the year.

There is a high chance that the low of the year may form early in the year- by end January or February and this may not be broken for the rest of the year. So the next correction will offer a very good chance for entering the market again. For this dip, I would think of a high to be made around mid-January and then for a reaction to prevail for a few weeks. Depending on the trigger for this reaction, the lows may spillover into early March as well.

Since we have been running along briskly, the January mid high could be around 22,120-350 area and we may start a reaction from there. I don’t expect that to be a deep one, as the sentiment overhang is still very positive. So the lows could be in the region of 20,250-18,850. The latter is near the last swing low made in October 2023. If the map goes as per expectation, I don’t expect 18,840 low (Oct 26, 2023) to be broken in 2024. Expect this level if the top end of the correction expectation (20,250) is broken.

Should we expect a pullback in May? The projection calls for one only if the monthly highs preceding May are lower compared to the highs made in January. As mentioned above, the max extent for that would be to around 18,850. If, on the contrary, the February-April highs tend to remain above the January 2024 highs, then the correction in May could be mild and contained.

But whether mild or strong, May will create a higher bottom to January lows and possibly, June-July could be consolidation months. Market should take off from there yet again to finish the year well. There can be an interim high in September which could be around 23,950 levels. If that gets exceeded then the ultimate target could be as high as 25,200 too. But for now, we can run with a target of 23,950 for 2024.

So, there you have it. Investing plans should be to remain invested in what you already have and to add to them in the first quarter of the year. Since the year should finish much better than its start, a policy of continuing to invest during dips should be followed.

There should be a lot of discussion in the public domain about sectors to be favored and those may be followed for choosing the vehicles. This will keep shifting through the year. But large caps may do well in the coming year is an expectation. The under performance of the large cap has now caught up with the mid- and small-cap indices and chances are that the large caps shall start out performing ahead.

I wish readers all the very best for the near year ahead.