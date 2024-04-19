Who Is Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi? All About The Next Indian Navy Chief
A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years.
Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi will succeed Admiral R Hari Kumar as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of April 30, the government announced on Friday.
Admiral Kumar will retire from service on April 30. Vice Admiral Tripathi is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.
The government has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, AVSM, NM as the next Chief of Naval Staff w.e.f the afternoon of 30 April 2024.@rajnathsingh@giridhararamane @indiannavy @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/Oi9KDe8nvQ— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) April 18, 2024
Who Is Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi?
Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years.
Before taking over as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, he had served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command.
VAdm Tripathi has commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul. He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director, Network Centric Operations and Principal Director, Naval Plans at New Delhi.
As a Rear Admiral, he has served as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) and the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. In the rank of Vice Admiral, he has served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala; Director General of Naval Operations; Chief of Personnel and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.
Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi's Life And Family
Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi was born on May 15, 1964. He is married to Shashi Tripathi, an artist and homemaker. The couple have a son who is a lawyer by profession.
He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and has undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja and Naval Command College at the United States Naval War College, USA.
The Vice Admiral is also a keen sportsman and avidly follows tennis, badminton, and cricket.
He is a recipient of the following medals:
Param Vishisht Seva Medal
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal
Nau Sena Medal
Samanya Seva Medal
Operation Vijay Medal
Operation Parakram Medal
Sainya Seva Medal
75th Independence Anniversary Medal
50th Independence Anniversary Medal
30 Years Long Service Medal
20 Years Long Service Medal
9 Years Long Service Medal