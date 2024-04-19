Who Is Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi? All About The Next Indian Navy Chief

Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years.

Before taking over as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, he had served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command.

VAdm Tripathi has commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul. He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director, Network Centric Operations and Principal Director, Naval Plans at New Delhi.