NHAI's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative: All You Need To Know

The initiative, introduced a decade after the launch of FASTags in 2014, aims to prevent multiple vehicles from using a single FASTag or linking of multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.

NHAI also expressed concern over some users intentionally not affixing the FASTag to their vehicle windscreen.

"FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow national highway users," said NHAI.

As part of the initiative, all vehicle owners are now required to update the Know Your Customer (KYC) details associated with their FASTags. Failure to update these details before January 31 will result in deactivation of the FASTag, even if there is sufficient balance.

NHAI said it had a penetration rate of approximately 98% and over 8 crore users.