NHAI's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative: All You Need To Know
As part of the initiative, all vehicle owners are now required to update the Know Your Customer (KYC) details associated with their FASTags.
To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative.
The initiative, introduced a decade after the launch of FASTags in 2014, aims to prevent multiple vehicles from using a single FASTag or linking of multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.
NHAI also expressed concern over some users intentionally not affixing the FASTag to their vehicle windscreen.
"FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow national highway users," said NHAI.
As part of the initiative, all vehicle owners are now required to update the Know Your Customer (KYC) details associated with their FASTags. Failure to update these details before January 31 will result in deactivation of the FASTag, even if there is sufficient balance.
NHAI said it had a penetration rate of approximately 98% and over 8 crore users.
How To Update FASTag KYC Details?
Online Method:
Visit the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) FASTag portal.
Log in with your mobile number.
Click on "My Profile."
Check the KYC status through the "KYC" tab and select "Customer Type."
Fill in the mandatory fields using the required documents (Passport, Voter’s ID, Aadhaar Card, driver's licence, PAN card, NREGA job card, vehicle registration certificate, and a passport-size photograph of the vehicle owner).
Offline Method:
Visit the branch of the bank that issued your FASTag.
Fill out the KYC update form provided by the bank, including a copy of the required documents.
Submit the form to the bank for verification of KYC details, leading to the update of your FASTag.
For any queries related to FASTag, individuals can contact NHAI representatives on the toll-free helpline 1033. FASTags are available for purchase at most toll plazas. After acquiring a FASTag, users can link it with their bank account and maintain a balance. The minimum recharge amount is Rs 100, and the maximum is Rs 1 lakh for a full-KYC account.
FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the NHAI. It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.