Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 71.02% On July 26, Shows BMC Data

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, causing waterlogging on roads in some areas that led to traffic snarls and also delayed local train operations.

Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes started overflowing. With this, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are now overflowing, which improved the overall water stock.

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 71.02%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday. On this day in 2023, it was 58.93% and 87.56% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 10,27,925 million litres till 6:00 am on July 26. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

As per the latest data from the civic body, the useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 69.40%. Upper Vaitarna has a present stock of 39.41%. At Bhatsa, 69.23% of water stock is available.

Tansa Lake overflowed at around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Tulsi was the first lake to overflow on July 20. The water stock in the lakes increased 65% between July 1 and July 26 and is expected to rise further as heavy rain continues in the catchment areas.