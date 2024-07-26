Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 71.02% On July 26, Shows BMC Data
Mumbai lake levels today: The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 10,27,925 million litres till 6:00 am on Friday.
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, causing waterlogging on roads in some areas that led to traffic snarls and also delayed local train operations.
Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes started overflowing. With this, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are now overflowing, which improved the overall water stock.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 71.02%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday. On this day in 2023, it was 58.93% and 87.56% in 2022.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 10,27,925 million litres till 6:00 am on July 26. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.
As per the latest data from the civic body, the useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 69.40%. Upper Vaitarna has a present stock of 39.41%. At Bhatsa, 69.23% of water stock is available.
Tansa Lake overflowed at around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Tulsi was the first lake to overflow on July 20. The water stock in the lakes increased 65% between July 1 and July 26 and is expected to rise further as heavy rain continues in the catchment areas.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdate pic.twitter.com/xdd0QztGHC
The BMC on Thursday announced withdrawal of the 10% water cut from July 29. The decision was taken in view of the satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes. The civic body, nonetheless, appealed to people to use water judiciously.
Mumbai Weather Forecast - July 26
Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs on Friday with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius. According to the civic body, a high tide of 4.46 metres is expected at 3.32 p.m.
In the last 24 hours that ended at 8 am on July 26, the island city recorded an average of 81 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 80 mm, and western Mumbai 92 mm.
(With PTI inputs)