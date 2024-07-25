Water Level In Three Mumbai Lakes Now At 100% As Catchment Areas Receive Heavy Rains

In the wake of bountiful rains in the last few days, two more lakes supplying water to Mumbai, Tansa and Vihar, have started overflowing.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Vihar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3:50 a.m on Thursday. The full storage capacity of the lake is 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 million litres).

Tansa Lake started overflowing at around 4:16 p.m on Wednesday. The BMC-managed reservoir had overflowed last year on July 26 at 4:35 a.m., and in 2022 on July 14 at 8:50 p.m. In 2021, it overflowed on July 22 at 5:48 a.m., and in 2020 on August 20 at 7:05 p.m.

Tulsi was the first lake to overflow on July 20.

Water levels in the lakes catering to Mumbai have been rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in their catchment areas over the past few days.