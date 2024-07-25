Water Level In Three Mumbai Lakes Now At 100% As Catchment Areas Receive Heavy Rains
Mumbai lakes water level today: As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, the total water stock in all the seven lakes was 66.77% of their total capacity.
In the wake of bountiful rains in the last few days, two more lakes supplying water to Mumbai, Tansa and Vihar, have started overflowing.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Vihar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3:50 a.m on Thursday. The full storage capacity of the lake is 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 million litres).
Tansa Lake started overflowing at around 4:16 p.m on Wednesday. The BMC-managed reservoir had overflowed last year on July 26 at 4:35 a.m., and in 2022 on July 14 at 8:50 p.m. In 2021, it overflowed on July 22 at 5:48 a.m., and in 2020 on August 20 at 7:05 p.m.
Tulsi was the first lake to overflow on July 20.
Water levels in the lakes catering to Mumbai have been rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in their catchment areas over the past few days.
As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, the total water stock in all seven lakes was 66.77% of their total capacity. This is the highest single-day jump in the water stock of the lake levels this season so far.
The seven reservoirs -- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi -- have 9,66,395 million litres of water against the full capacity which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.
As per the latest data from the civic body, the useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 63.32%. Upper Vaitarna has a present stock of 34.13%. At Bhatsa, 64.09% of water stock is available while Modak Sagar is likely to overflow on Thursday.
Water level in Mumbai Lakes Since July 1, 2024
Mumbai Weather Forecast - July 25
Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs on Thursday with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely.
On Wednesday, the IMD issued a 'Yellow' alert for Mumbai for Thursday while Palghar, Thane and Raigad have been placed on an 'Orange' alert.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius. According to the civic body, a high tide of 4.64 metres is expected at 2.51 p.m.
In the last 24 hours that ended at 8 am on July 25, the island city recorded an average of 44 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 90 mm, and western Mumbai 89 mm.
(With PTI inputs)