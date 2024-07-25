Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging In Several Areas; Schools And Colleges Shut In Palghar, Thane
India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at places with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places.
Torrential rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday causing widespread waterlogging, traffic chaos, and disruption of normal life. A holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Palghar and Thane on Thursday.
India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at places with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places. An 'Orange' alert has been issued for Palghar.
Due to heavy rain, all schools and colleges in Thane district have been closed today pic.twitter.com/ExyMQCRsPr— IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2024
Waterlogging In Mumbai
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Waterlogging made commuting a nightmare for Mumbaikars. The Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement. Waterlogging was also reported from Kalina, Chembur, and several low-lying areas in the city.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Andheri following heavy rainfall; Andheri Subway closed for vehicular movement. pic.twitter.com/9iCTm03w1S— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024
#WATCH | Mumbai faces heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging; Visuals from Kalina area pic.twitter.com/1vFIvrI090— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024
#WATCH | Rain batters Mumbai, severe waterlogging in various parts of the city— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024
Visuals from Chembur area pic.twitter.com/9JuCEk41Ud
With incessant downpour overnight, public transport services were also affected. Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement was witnessed on Eastern Express Highway amid the relentless rain battering.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement witnessed on Eastern Express Highway amid incessant rainfall pic.twitter.com/MusuOGusQ3— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024
Highest Rainfall In Different Parts Of The City
As per rainfall recorded on Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), the highest rainfall from July 24, 8 am to July 25, 8 am (24 hours) is as follows:
Veena Nagar Municipal School, Mulund - 224.2 mm
Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Municipal School, Mulund - 207.4 mm
Mithagar Municipal School - Mulund 188.2 mm
Dindoshi Colony Municipal School - 184.2 mm
Dindoshi Fire Station - 158 mm
Versova Waste Water Treatment Facility & Lagoons - 148 mm
Colaba Pumping Station - 76.73 mm
B Ward Office - 71.8 mm
Britania Storm Water Pumping, Reay Road - 65.52 mm
BMC Head Office - 61.8 mm
Vihar, Tansa Overflow
As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3.50 am on Thursday. The full storage capacity of Vihar Lake is 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 million litres).
âï¸ Vihar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3:50 AM today. The full storage capacity of Vihar Lake is 2,769.8 crore liters (27,698 million liters).#MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdate@CMOMaharashtraâ¦ pic.twitter.com/jRtZ0hmlNK— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024
The BMC said Tansa Lake, which also supplies water to Mumbai, started overflowing around 4.16 pm on Wednesday. Three gates of the Tansa Dam were opened.
IMD Issues Warning
The IMD issued a nowcast warning at 10 am. The weather agency said that intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Mumbai suburb, Thane, Raigad, and Ghat areas of Pune during next 3-4 hours.
High Tide - 14:51 hours - 4.64 Metre
Low Tide - 21:00 hours - 1.00 Metre
With the Met department predicting more rain in the coming days, the city will have to brace for further challenges. Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel.