NDTV ProfitNationMumbai Rains: Waterlogging In Several Areas; Schools And Colleges Shut In Palghar, Thane
Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging In Several Areas; Schools And Colleges Shut In Palghar, Thane

25 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Waterlogging at LBS Road, Kurla. (Source: X@Aladeen110)</p></div>
Torrential rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday causing widespread waterlogging, traffic chaos, and disruption of normal life. A holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Palghar and Thane on Thursday.

India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at places with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places. An 'Orange' alert has been issued for Palghar.

Waterlogging In Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Waterlogging made commuting a nightmare for Mumbaikars. The Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement. Waterlogging was also reported from Kalina, Chembur, and several low-lying areas in the city.

With incessant downpour overnight, public transport services were also affected. Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement was witnessed on Eastern Express Highway amid the relentless rain battering.

Highest Rainfall In Different Parts Of The City

As per rainfall recorded on Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), the highest rainfall from July 24, 8 am to July 25, 8 am (24 hours) is as follows:

  • Veena Nagar Municipal School, Mulund - 224.2 mm

  • Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Municipal School, Mulund - 207.4 mm

  • Mithagar Municipal School - Mulund 188.2 mm

  • Dindoshi Colony Municipal School - 184.2 mm

  • Dindoshi Fire Station - 158 mm

  • Versova Waste Water Treatment Facility & Lagoons - 148 mm

  • Colaba Pumping Station - 76.73 mm

  • B Ward Office - 71.8 mm

  • Britania Storm Water Pumping, Reay Road - 65.52 mm

  • BMC Head Office - 61.8 mm

Vihar, Tansa Overflow

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3.50 am on Thursday. The full storage capacity of Vihar Lake is 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 million litres).

The BMC said Tansa Lake, which also supplies water to Mumbai, started overflowing around 4.16 pm on Wednesday. Three gates of the Tansa Dam were opened.

IMD Issues Warning

The IMD issued a nowcast warning at 10 am. The weather agency said that intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Mumbai suburb, Thane, Raigad, and Ghat areas of Pune during next 3-4 hours.

  • High Tide - 14:51 hours - 4.64 Metre

  • Low Tide - 21:00 hours - 1.00 Metre

With the Met department predicting more rain in the coming days, the city will have to brace for further challenges. Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel.

