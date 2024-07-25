Mumbai Rains: BMC To Lift 10% Water Cut In City
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced the withdrawal of the 10% water cut imposed in Mumbai, after the city saw heavy downpour on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in various areas.
With several parts of Mumbai bracing for continued and intense spells of rain, BMC reported a significant rise in water levels across key reservoirs. "As of 6 a.m. today, reservoirs including Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa, and Modak Sagar are overflowing, collectively reaching a storage capacity of 66.77%," it said in an X post.
The halt on the 10% water cut will be effective from July 29, 2024. The corporation will also lift the water cut in Thane City, Bhiwandi, and the Grampanchayats outside the city, where BMC manages water supply.
The Modak Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, the BMC said in another X post. "Modak Sagar Lake is the fourth lake to overflow this season. The full storage capacity of Modak-Sagar Lake is 12,892.5 crore liters (1,28,925 million liters)."
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for isolated areas and extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday. Mumbai has been placed under a yellow alert by the Regional Meteorological Centre, with Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts receiving an orange alert.
The BMC has been routinely advising residents to remain cautious and take necessary precautions during the heavy rainfall expected throughout the day.