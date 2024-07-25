Mumbai Rains: BMC To Lift 10% Water Cut In City

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced the withdrawal of the 10% water cut imposed in Mumbai, after the city saw heavy downpour on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in various areas.

With several parts of Mumbai bracing for continued and intense spells of rain, BMC reported a significant rise in water levels across key reservoirs. "As of 6 a.m. today, reservoirs including Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa, and Modak Sagar are overflowing, collectively reaching a storage capacity of 66.77%," it said in an X post.

The halt on the 10% water cut will be effective from July 29, 2024. The corporation will also lift the water cut in Thane City, Bhiwandi, and the Grampanchayats outside the city, where BMC manages water supply.