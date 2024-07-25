Modak Sagar Lake That Supplies Water To Mumbai Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

Modak-Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 10:40 a.m on Thursday.

It is the fourth lake to overflow this season after Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi. Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna and Upper Vaitarna are yet to fill up. The full storage capacity of Modak-Sagar Lake is 12,892.5 crore litres (1,28,925 million litres).

Last year, Modak-Sagar, built on the Vaitarna river in the neighbouring Thane district, overflowed on July 27 at 10.52 p.m.

In a post on X, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that the the 10% water cut in Mumbai's water supply will be withdrawn starting Monday, July 29.

"The BMC is also withdrawing a 10% water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and Outside City Division Grampanchyats, where water is supplied by BMC, from Monday, 29th July 2024," the post said.