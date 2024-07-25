Modak Sagar Lake That Supplies Water To Mumbai Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

NDTV ProfitNationModak Sagar Lake That Supplies Water To Mumbai Overflows Amid Heavy Rains
Last year, Modak-Sagar, built on the Vaitarna river in the neighbouring Thane district, overflowed on July 27 at 10.52 p.m.

25 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: File Photo/@mybmc)</p></div>
(Source: File Photo/@mybmc)

Modak-Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 10:40 a.m on Thursday.

It is the fourth lake to overflow this season after Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi. Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna and Upper Vaitarna are yet to fill up. The full storage capacity of Modak-Sagar Lake is 12,892.5 crore litres (1,28,925 million litres).

In a post on X, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that the the 10% water cut in Mumbai's water supply will be withdrawn starting Monday, July 29.

"The BMC is also withdrawing a 10% water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and Outside City Division Grampanchyats, where water is supplied by BMC, from Monday, 29th July 2024," the post said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Vihar Lake, with a capacity of 2,769.8 crore litres, started overflowing at around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the seven reservoirs located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

The Powai lake in the metropolis also started overflowing earlier this month, but its water is not used for drinking purposes.

Ulhas River Crosses Danger Mark

Due to incessant rains, the water level of Mithi river, which runs through the industrial hub of Mumbai, rose to 2.5 metres, while its danger mark is 4.2 metres, an official said, adding that a high tide of 4.64 metres has been predicted in the Arabian Sea at 2.51 pm.

Torrential rains in parts of Kalyan and Dombivli has caused the Ulhas River to cross the danger mark. As per a report in the Lokmat Times, the district administration has asked citizens to stay alert and issued warnings for nearby areas, including Kalyan, Dombivli, and Thakurli.

A holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday in the wake of heavy rainfall, officials said. A similar order has been issued for Wada and Vikramgad talukas in Palghar district. Both these districts lie in the coastal region of Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)

