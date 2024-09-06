Rajasthan Government Shuffles More Than 100 IAS Officers

NDTV ProfitNationRajasthan Government Shuffles More Than 100 IAS Officers
Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Department Akhil Arora and Principal Secretary of Home Department Anand Kumar have not been changed.

06 Sep 2024, 12:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Frajasthan.ndtv.in%2Frajasthan-news%2Frajasthan-assembly-session-will-start-on-january-19-session-will-start-at-11-am-4871889&amp;psig=AOvVaw08ZIl-zirhLKmiPBzpGfAW&amp;ust=1725689245327000&amp;source=images&amp;cd=vfe&amp;opi=89978449&amp;ved=0CAMQjB1qFwoTCODkncfTrYgDFQAAAAAdAAAAABAE" rel="noopener">NDTV Rajasthan</a>)</p></div>
In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred over 100 IAS officers, including the divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Banswara.

According to the order released by the Department of Personnel on Thursday night, 96 officers have been transferred while 10 IAS officers, who were awaiting posting order, have got the new posting.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Department Akhil Arora and Principal Secretary of Home Department Anand Kumar have not been changed. Arora was also the ACS of the finance department during the Congress rule.

Kumar has been in the same department since 2022.

In the reshuffle, the divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Banswara have also been transferred besides the collectors of 13 districts, including Jaipur.

