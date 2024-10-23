PM Modi And President Xi To Discuss Ladakh Border Issues At BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks on Wednesday on the margins of the BRICS summit in Russia, in their first structured meeting since the eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made the announcement, a day after India and China firmed up an agreement on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping tomorrow (Wednesday) on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," he said.

In November 2022, Modi and Xi exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a dinner hosted by the Indonesian President for the G20 leaders.

In August last year too, the Indian prime minister and the Chinese president held a brief and informal conversation in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.