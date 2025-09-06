Noida Astrologer Arrested For Hoax Mumbai Terror Threat: Here's What Happened

According to the officials, the message received by Mumbai Police on Thursday was traced to Noida, following which Sector 113 police swung into action and arrested Kumar within hours.

Kumar was arrested from Sector 79 and handed over to the Mumbai Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Sumit Shukla told PTI.

Investigators said Kumar admitted that he acted out of personal vendetta.

"He wanted to take revenge from a friend who had filed a case against him in Patna in 2023, in which he was jailed for three months. To settle scores, Kumar sent the threat message to the Mumbai Police using his (friend's) name," the officer said.