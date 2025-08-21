No Toll For Two-Wheelers On National Highways: Government Clarifies

The Union government issued a clarification on Thursday over fake claims about the collection of user fees from two-wheelers at toll plazas on national highways or expressways.

The government's clarification came in response to reports being circulated on social media platforms, claiming that two-wheelers were being charged at toll booths.

"In reference to the fake news circulating on social media regarding toll collection from two-wheelers on toll plazas, NHAI would like to clarify that no user fee is levied from two-wheelers at the Toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways across the country," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in an official press release dated Aug. 21.

"User fee on National Highways is collected as per the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, and there is no proposal to charge toll fee from the two-wheelers," it added.

The ministry also noted that this fee is only charged from four or more wheeled vehicles. These include Car, Jeep, Van or Light Motor Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Light Goods Vehicle or Mini Bus, Bus or Truck, Heavy Construction Machinery (HCM) or Earth Moving Equipment (EME) or Multi Axle Vehicle (MAV) (three to six axles) and Oversized Vehicles (seven or more axles), according to the government.