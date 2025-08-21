No Toll For Two-Wheelers On National Highways: Government Clarifies
The Union government issued a clarification on Thursday over fake claims about the collection of user fees from two-wheelers at toll plazas on national highways or expressways.
The government's clarification came in response to reports being circulated on social media platforms, claiming that two-wheelers were being charged at toll booths.
"In reference to the fake news circulating on social media regarding toll collection from two-wheelers on toll plazas, NHAI would like to clarify that no user fee is levied from two-wheelers at the Toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways across the country," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in an official press release dated Aug. 21.
"User fee on National Highways is collected as per the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, and there is no proposal to charge toll fee from the two-wheelers," it added.
The ministry also noted that this fee is only charged from four or more wheeled vehicles. These include Car, Jeep, Van or Light Motor Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Light Goods Vehicle or Mini Bus, Bus or Truck, Heavy Construction Machinery (HCM) or Earth Moving Equipment (EME) or Multi Axle Vehicle (MAV) (three to six axles) and Oversized Vehicles (seven or more axles), according to the government.
The clarification comes as some users were claiming on social media platforms that two-wheelers were being charged user fee at national highways. A video of such an incident has also gone viral on platforms like Instagram.
An Instagram user, identified as ‘the dogra rider’ on Wednesday, shared a video, which showed multiple two-wheelers lined up in a queue at a toll plaza. The user claimed in the video that national highways have started charging toll fees from two-wheelers. Many two-wheelers in the video carried the number plates of Uttar Pradesh.
Another video, which appeared to be of the same toll plaza, showed a biker being charged Rs 70 by a booth worker.
In July, a similar claim was also refuted by the government after some reports suggested that two-wheelers would not be exempted from toll charges from mid-July.
“Several social media posts claim that two-wheelers will have to pay tolls on highways starting July 15, 2025. This claim is Fake,” the government had clarified.