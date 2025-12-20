Navi Mumbai Airport Dress Rehearsal Before First Flight On Christmas Day

With five days to go before the first flight takes off from Navi Mumbai International Airport, officials are preparing to commence operations.

A globally recognised readiness programme — Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) — is ensuring that India’s newest greenfield airport opens safely, smoothly and with confidence from day one.

The NMIA will connect cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kochi. In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours — between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. — handling 23 scheduled daily departures.