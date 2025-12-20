'Silver, Gold, Purple': Jeet Adani Lays Out NMIA's Lounge Plan To Restore Business-Class Experience

As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) readies for its scheduled opening on Dec. 25, Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani said the lounges are being designed to solve what he calls the industry’s “biggest challenge” right now: overcrowding and a loss of differentiation as card-based access expands.

"The whole lounge industry is going through a phase that because of the increase in card usage there’s no differentiation for passengers," Adani said in an interview with NDTV Profit. "You would be a business class customer sitting in a lounge where all card people have come in and you don’t have an experience."

To counter that, he said NMIA will differentiate lounges across the airport with three tiers — silver, gold and purple categories that is backed by "separate access controls."

“People in business go to gold. People in first class go to purple. People using a free card to come in… you will get the basic services," he said, describing Silver as "a very nice place to sit, chill, get good Wi-Fi, watch a movie, whatever… but that’s the basic amount."

The Purple tier, he suggested, will be positioned as a top-end experience: “If you go to a purple, you can get a cocktail. You can get a Michelin star meal… there’s no buffet, everything is restaurant style." The idea, he added, is “differentiating based on experience and… pricing."