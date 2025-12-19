Navi Mumbai Airport Being Built As More Than An Airport, To Mirror Global Models — Jeet Adani Outlines Plans

But the airport’s vision extends beyond passenger footfall. Adani says that NMIA is being designed as a city-side economic ecosystem, with large-scale commercial development planned alongside the airport infrastructure. Around 240 acres have been earmarked for a mixed-use development that will come up in phases over the coming years.

Adani told NDTV Profit that plans include 15–20 hotels, multiple retail formats — including what is being positioned as India’s first outlet mall — along with office spaces and global capability centres (GCCs). A 25,000-seat entertainment arena is also part of the blueprint, aimed at tapping into the growing live events and concerts market.

The logic, according to Adani, is to leverage the airport’s connectivity to create a self-sustaining ecosystem. With road, rail, metro and water transport links planned to converge at NMIA, the surrounding zone is expected to emerge as one of the most connected commercial districts in the region. Over time, the city-side development is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, adding to the airport’s economic footprint.