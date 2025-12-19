Navi Mumbai Airport: Jeet Adani Promises Affordable, Passenger‑First Experience

With the grand opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Dec. 25 just around the corner, the anticipation has reached fever-pitch among residents of Navi Mumbai, broader MMR region, Pune and beyond.

Adani Airports Holdings, which has co-developed the airport under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with CIDCO, has built the Navi Mumbai International Airport with a focus on affordability and is targeting a demographic that ranges from first-time flyers to corporate travelers, said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit.

Jeet Adani revealed that the new facility emphasises a curated passenger experience and the entire airport has been meticulously designed to meet the needs of an average Indian flyer.

"We’ve really thought through the design, the elements that have gone in to building the airport," Adani said. "From the food to the art to the hospitality - everything has been carefully curated, keeping in mind our passengers."