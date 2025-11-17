Navi Mumbai Airport Opens On Christmas Day: Check Flight Timings, Routes, Other Details

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will begin commercial operations on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., handling 23 scheduled daily departures, as per a statement. The airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.

The inaugural flight to arrive at NMIA on Dec. 25 will be an IndiGo from Bengaluru, scheduled to touchdown at 8:00 a.m. Shortly after, an IndiGo plane will depart for Hyderabad at 8:40 a.m., marking the first outbound service from the Navi Mumbai airport.

During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations, the statement said.

These are: Ahmedabad (AMD), Aurangabad (IXU), Bengaluru (BLR), Chennai (MAA), Cochin (COK), Coimbatore (CJB), Delhi (DEL), Goa (GOI & GOX), Hyderabad (HYD), Jaipur (JAI), Jammu (IXJ), Kolkata (CCU), Lucknow (LKO), Mangaluru (IXE). Nagpur (NAG), and Vadodara (BDQ).

Mumbai's second airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Oct. 8. The launch will add capacity to the growing aviation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR.

"To ensure a seamless start, NMIA is conducting comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials in collaboration with all stakeholders, including security agencies and airline partners. Further strengthening its preparedness, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was formally inducted at NMIA on 29 October 2025, with deployment across key airport functions," the statement said.

In the initial phase, NMIA will have the capacity to manage 20 MPPA and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. The airport has been build by the Adani Group.