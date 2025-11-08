Indian Authorities Extending All Possible Help To Celina Jaitly's Brother Vikrant: MEA

Indian authorities are extending all possible assistance to actress Celina Jaitly's brother Major (retired) Vikrant Jaitly, who has been detained in the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The Delhi High Court this week asked the MEA to provide legal assistance to the former army officer while hearing a petition filed by Celina that sought directions to the government to provide legal assistance for her brother.

"Our embassy is seized of the matter. We have been making consular visits to him, and we have done so on four occasions," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at his weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on the issue.

"We are also in close touch with his family, including his wife. As is natural, whenever there's an Indian national who needs support, we are offering all possible assistance," Jaiswal said.

Referring to the directions of the court, Jaiswal said based on those, Indian authorities are providing all possible assistance to Vikrant.

Celina Jaitly claimed that her brother was illegally detained in the UAE in September 2024.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities to take steps to provide effective legal representation to actor Vikrant.