India Expels Six Canadian Diplomats Amid Diplomatic Tensions
India on Monday announced expelling six Canadian diplomats, hours after recalling the Indian high commissioner and some other officials from Canada. The Canadian diplomats have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 pm on Oct. 19, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The diplomats who have been expelled are Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner, Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner, Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary and lan Ross David Trites, First Secretary.
The other two diplomats are Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary, and Paula Orjuela, First Secretary.
