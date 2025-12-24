How Bengaluru Metro Will Be Revamped With New Lines In 2026, 2027 — DK Shivakumar Shares Timeline

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has shared a major update on Namma Metro progress, outlining the anticipated completion timelines for several key routes.

In an X post on Wednesday, he highlighted that the Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and Dairy Circle to Nagawara sections on the Pink Line and the Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura section on the Blue Line are expected to become operational next year.

“Namma Metro is steadily expanding to make Bengaluru more connected, efficient, and future ready. With major corridors opening in 2026 and 2027, the network is set to transform daily travel and ease congestion across the city,” his post read.

The Deputy CM also shared the details about the length of these routes and the progress of the respective metro corridors.