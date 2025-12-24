Business NewsNationalHow Bengaluru Metro Will Be Revamped With New Lines In 2026, 2027 — DK Shivakumar Shares Timeline
How Bengaluru Metro Will Be Revamped With New Lines In 2026, 2027 — DK Shivakumar Shares Timeline

The Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and Dairy Circle to Nagawara sections on the Pink Line will become operational in May and December next year, respectively, the Karnataka Deputy CM shared.

24 Dec 2025, 05:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line
File image of Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro. (Photo source: PTI Photo)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has shared a major update on Namma Metro progress, outlining the anticipated completion timelines for several key routes. 

In an X post on Wednesday, he highlighted that the Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and Dairy Circle to Nagawara sections on the Pink Line and the Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura section on the Blue Line are expected to become operational next year.

“Namma Metro is steadily expanding to make Bengaluru more connected, efficient, and future ready. With major corridors opening in 2026 and 2027, the network is set to transform daily travel and ease congestion across the city,” his post read.

The Deputy CM also shared the details about the length of these routes and the progress of the respective metro corridors.

According to Shivakumar, Reach 6 of the Pink Line (Elevated), covering a distance of 7.5 km from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, is expected to open by May 2026.  

Similarly, Reach 6 of the Pink Line (Underground), stretching from Dairy Circle to Nagawara over 13.76 km, is expected to be completed by December 2026.

He also shared that Phase 2A of the Blue Line, running from Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura over 19.75 km, is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Meanwhile, Phase 2B of the Blue Line has two key sections. The Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport stretch, covering 27 km, is expected to be completed by June 2027. Another section, from Hebbal to Krishnarajapura, spanning 11 km, is slated for completion by December 2027. These expansions will further strengthen Namma Metro’s network.

The current operational network of Namma Metro spans 96.1 km. By the end of 2026, it is expected to expand to 137.11 km, and by the end of 2027, the network will reach 175.55 km, he said.

