Traffic Relief Incoming? Bengaluru Eyes 175-Km Metro Connectivity By 2027

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that Bengaluru will have an operational 175 km of metro line network by December 2027, NDTV reported on Monday.

After a meeting with BMRCL officials on the progress of metro construction, the deputy CM said the government is working towards easing traffic congestion in the city, the report stated.

"Currently, 96 km of metro network is operational. We have operationalized Yellow line after we assumed office. The 24-km Yellow line has a footfall of 1 lakh passengers. According to the police, traffic has come down by about 30% on the roads along Yellow line," NDTV quoted Shivakumar as saying.

The deputy CM added that the state government intends to operationalise 41 km metro network in 2026, on top of an additional 38 km, including the Airport line by December 2027.

"With this, Bengaluru will have a metro network of 175 km. We have plans to extend metro line to Tavarekere, Hosakote, Bidadi, Nelamagala. DPR is being prepared for this," he explained.

Shivakumar highlighted that the government will call for a tender for 100 km of metro network under Phase 3 next month, including double decker corridor.

"The projected cost of Phase 3 of Namma metro is Rs 25,311 crore. We are financing Rs 15,600 for the project through JICA. The tender for works to the tune of Rs 9,700 crore will be called in January," he stated.

The deputy CM confirmed that the entire phase 3 is going to be in built in a double decker format.

"We have decided to make the Magadi Road stretch also a double decker project as vehicular traffic from Hassan comes via Magadi Road", Shivakumar added, as per reports.