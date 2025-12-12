Mumbai Metro Lines 2A And 7 QR Ticketing: Book Tickets On These 14+ Apps

Commuters on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 can now book QR-code tickets across more than 14 mobile applications, following a collaboration among Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The move follows the launch of the Mumbai One mobility app, which has already recorded over 3.78 lakh downloads in two months. Officials say the ONDC tie-up will expand digital access, reduce queues at stations and give commuters the flexibility to use their preferred platforms.