Mumbai Metro Lines 2A And 7 QR Ticketing: Book Tickets On These 14+ Apps
The news comes after a collaboration among Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Commuters on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 can now book QR-code tickets across more than 14 mobile applications, following a collaboration among Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
The move follows the launch of the Mumbai One mobility app, which has already recorded over 3.78 lakh downloads in two months. Officials say the ONDC tie-up will expand digital access, reduce queues at stations and give commuters the flexibility to use their preferred platforms.
Lines 2A And 7: Apps Offering Metro Tickets
Tickets for Lines 2A and 7, running from Dahisar to Gundavali under the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), are now available on various apps. These include Confirmtkt, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo Trains, RedBus, RedRail, Navi UPI, OneTicket, Tripozo, Tummoc, Vodafone Idea, WhatsApp (via Pelocal), Yatri Railways, MetroOne, Highway Delite and Miles & Kilometres (Telegram).
More platforms such as Paytm, Uber and Rapido are expected to join soon. With an average of 3.5 lakh daily riders on Lines 2A and 7, digital ticketing is expected to streamline end-to-end travel and reduce station congestion.
Launch Event And Official Presence
The initiative was launched on Dec. 10 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde, Principal Secretary Ashwini Bhide, Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee and MMMOCL Managing Director Rubal Agarwal.
Future Expansion Across Metro Lines
Currently, Metro 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) and the newly opened underground Metro 3 (Aarey-BKC-Cuffe Parade) are operated by Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), respectively.
Officials said the digital ticketing system will eventually expand to other corridors, including upcoming segments of Metro Lines 2B, 4, 4A and 9, allowing commuters to book across these platforms once the lines open for passenger services.
Mumbai Metro Lines 1 And 3: How To Buy Digital Tickets
Metro 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar): Tickets are available through Uber, Vodafone Idea, WhatsApp, MumbaiOne, OneTicket, Yatri, NAVI, Ixigo, Tripozo, RedBus, Paytm and PhonePe.
Metro 3 (Aarey-BKC-Cuffe Parade): Tickets are available through MetroConnect3, WhatsApp, MumbaiOne, EaseMyTrip, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (Telegram), OneTicket, RedBus, Tummoc and Yatri.