Gauri Khan Revives Ancestral Dalhousie Villa; Stay Priced At Rs 1.2 Lakh A Night

Interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan has breathed new life into her family's nearly 100-year-old home in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie, transforming the heritage property into a boutique luxury retreat now open to guests. Built in 1933, the six-bedroom villa - renamed The Chestnut Grove - has been redesigned by Gauri and is available for private stays at around Rs 1.2 lakh per night, with individual rooms priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 depending on the season.

Unlike most of her high-profile design assignments, this project was deeply personal. The house belongs to her maternal uncle, Tejinder Tiwari, and has been part of the family for generations. Originally purchased by her great-grandfather, Suraj Bhan Tiwari, the property has hosted countless summer vacations, family gatherings and quiet escapes to the hills. Gauri spent much of her childhood here, making the restoration an emotional journey as much as a creative one.

She collaborated closely with her cousin Rustam Tiwari, working with a clear vision - to preserve the old-world character of the home while introducing modern comfort. Spread across nearly 8,000 square feet and surrounded by pine trees and lush greenery, the villa now blends heritage architecture with warm, contemporary interiors. Large windows flood the living spaces with natural light, a traditional fireplace forms the heart of the lounge, and wooden ceilings, stone accents and soft furnishings lend the bedrooms a cosy mountain charm.

The rooms include garden suites, a king suite and an attic suite, while a skylit dining area keeps the space bright even during Dalhousie's long winters. Designed as an exclusive retreat for families and small groups, the property offers a private, lived-in experience rather than the uniformity of a conventional hotel.

For Gauri - known for designing celebrity homes, restaurants and luxury commercial spaces - the project marks a rare coming together of professional expertise and personal memory. Instead of creating something new, she chose to revive a home that already held her story.

The result is a space that feels intimate and authentic, where heritage and modern comfort coexist. With The Chestnut Grove, Gauri Khan has not just expanded her design portfolio but opened a doorway into her family's legacy, allowing guests to experience a home shaped by decades of memories in the hills of Dalhousie.

