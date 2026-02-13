Get GTA 6 For Free In Norway If You Welcome A Baby On Launch Day

Fans and retailers are waiting for the release of GTA 6 on November 19. Now, nine months ahead of its official release, an electronics retailer in Norway has promised to provide free copies of the game to new parents who welcome their child on the launch day.

The store in question is Komplett.no, known for selling gaming and other PC-related products.

In a post on Instagram, the store stated that it is not a joke and that they are serious about the promise.

"This is actually not nonsense, GTA 6 is released in nine months, and if you have a baby on the launch date, you will get the game for free from us," the statement read.

This comes at a time when reports indicate that Rockstar's next open-world game could cost $100 per piece.

In the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the retailer has even put up posters that read, "GTA 6 dropping in 9 months ;)". It also features the image of a bed, strewn pillows and scattered rose petals.

You can get GTA 6 for free if you give birth to a baby on the game's release date in Norway. pic.twitter.com/d4fANWhAnr — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) February 12, 2026

According to Metro, Komplett will not have to worry about providing too many free copies of GTA 6, given the country's small population. Since the most anticipated game is expected to come out on November 19, conception would have to happen now for couples to be in with a chance.

However, there is no guarantee about GTA 6 getting launched on that date as the company has already delayed its release multiple times in the past. Komplett looked aware about that possibility, as seen by the fingers crossing emoji in its post.

GTA 6 is expected to first come out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, followed by a PC version later.

The latest campaign from the Norwegian electronics retailer has left social media users debating about how having a baby is time-consuming. Some of them have even pointed towards a few problems in the marketing stunt.

"The idea of a new parent having time to either parent effectively, or play a new game, is really quite funny," read a comment on Reddit.

A person wrote, "As someone with children and paid parental leave, let me be the first to say, when you have a newborn, you will not be playing a lot of video games".

A user added, "Lol, you're not getting time to play GTA 6 if you have a screaming baby at home".

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.