Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery May Get Efficiency Gains, Longer Life

Apple is still a good six months away from unveiling the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, insider accounts and leaks are already painting a clear picture of what to expect with the next-generation flagships. A key area where Apple appears to be focusing on is power efficiency. While the Pro Max is expected to house a bigger battery in particular, both Pro devices may get gains as far as battery life is concerned.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Enhancements On The Cards

The improved battery life on the 18 Pro range will be courtesy the new, advanced chipset. Under their hoods, the devices will likely pack the A20 Pro processor, manufactured on TSMC's advanced 2nm node. This chip reportedly incorporates an innovative packaging approach that places the RAM directly on the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, integrating the components better.

The result is anticipated to include improved performance, superior power efficiency, and better thermal management. Initial projections suggest roughly a 15% increase in performance and up to 30% better power efficiency compared to the prior generation. What this also means is on-device AI will improve, considering that AI features are a significant drain on power.

This layout could also create additional space within the Pro, which can be employed to fit enhanced cooling systems — like a bigger vapour chamber — or a larger battery.

Which leads us to another rumoured feature. A beefier battery has been a recurring theme in recent reports, particularly for the Pro Max. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be slightly thicker to accommodate a battery capacity of around 5,100mAh — with some sources citing up to 5,200mAh depending on the region or eSIM configuration.

While this capacity increase will reportedly push the iPhone 18 Pro Max's weight above 240 gm — making it heavier than its predecessor and the heaviest iPhone yet — this is still expected to have many takers. The extended usage time for a slightly heavier device could be a worthwhile compromise.

