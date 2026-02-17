UK Special Visa Ballot Reopens For Indians Starting Today — Key Details Applicants Should Know

The UK Home Office has re-opened the next ballot for the India Young Professionals Scheme, starting Tuesday. The ballot will remain open until Thursday.

As per the scheme, the candidates who are selected can live, work and study in the United Kingdom for up to 24 months. The ballot opened at 2:30 pm and will close at the same time on Thursday.

Who Are Eligible?

The scheme is open to Indian citizens aged 18 and 30, including those who will turn 18 on the date of travel. Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree, maintain savings of at least Great Britain Pound (GBP) 2,530 (3,11,868.04 Indian Rupees) and must not have children under 18 whom they live with or financially support.

How to Apply?

Once the ballot window opens, eligible applicants can submit entries online using the website. Candidates selected through the ballot will get 90 days to submit their visa application, pay the required visa fee and immigration health surcharge, and provide biometric details.

Entry into the ballot is free, but selected applicants must pay GBP 319 (39,322.49 Indian Rupees) while applying for the visa. Those who are not selected can participate in future ballots.

How Many Individuals Can Apply?

For the year 2026, the United Kingdom has allocated 3,000 places under the scheme. Most places will be filled through the February ballot, while the remaining slots are expected to be offered in a second and final ballot likely in July 2026.

Mutual Agreement Signed with India

The programme operates on a reciprocal basis between India and the United Kingdom. While the UK selects Indian applicants through a ballot system, the parallel Indian programme does not use a ballot process. Eligible British nationals can apply throughout the year under India's ‘Employment Visa – E1' category.

The India Young Professionals Scheme is part of the UK–India Mobility and Migration Partnership signed in May 2021, which aims to improve migration systems and strengthen cooperation on immigration compliance between the two countries.

The United Kingdom conducted ballots under the scheme in both 2024 and 2025 during February and July. The programme is similar to the UK's Youth Mobility Scheme, which allows young people from participating countries to live and work in the UK for a limited period.

Additional immigration-related provisions were also included in the India–UK trade agreement announced in May 2025. The agreement, however, is yet to be ratified by both countries.

