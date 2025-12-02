DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 764 Vacancies
This job posting is for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) with 561 vacancies and Technician-A with 203 vacancies.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a notification for the CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 for 764 positions in technical roles on the DRDO official website, drdo.gov.in
The application window will open from on Dec. 9, 2025, via the official portal at drdo.gov.in, with the detailed notification expected soon thereafter.
Eligible candidates, aged 18 to 28 years, must hold a bachelor's degree in science or diploma in engineering for STA-B posts, while specific trade qualifications apply for Technician-A roles.
The recruitment features a two-tier evaluation: Tier-1 involves a screening Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by Tier-2 comprising post-specific skill, practical, or trade tests. This structured approach ensures selection of competent personnel for DRDO's labs and establishments nationwide. Age relaxations follow government norms for reserved categories.
DRDO's expansion through CEPTAM 11 aligns with national priorities in indigenous defense technology, attracting thousands of engineering graduates annually.
Past drives have filled similar roles, contributing to projects in missiles, electronics, and aerospace. Aspirants should monitor drdo.gov.in for updates, as competition remains intense for these prestigious Group 'B' posts.
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights
The DRDO CEPTAM exam is a national-level competitive examination conducted by the DRDO through its recruitment wing, the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM). This exam is held to fill various non-gazetted technical, administrative, and allied posts within DRDO.
Posts: Senior Technical Assistant-B, Technician-A
Total Vacancies: 764
STA-B Vacancies: 561
Technician-A Vacancies: 203
Registration Begins: Dec. 9, 2025
Application Mode: Online
Selection Process: Tier-1 CBT (screening), Tier-2 CBT/skill/practical test (as applicable)
Official Website: drdo.gov.in