DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 764 Vacancies

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a notification for the CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 for 764 positions in technical roles on the DRDO official website, drdo.gov.in

This job posting is for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) with 561 vacancies and Technician-A with 203 vacancies.

The application window will open from on Dec. 9, 2025, via the official portal at drdo.gov.in, with the detailed notification expected soon thereafter.

Eligible candidates, aged 18 to 28 years, must hold a bachelor's degree in science or diploma in engineering for STA-B posts, while specific trade qualifications apply for Technician-A roles.